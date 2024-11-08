Ruscists attacked Kharkiv with aerial bombs, there is hit in high-rise building (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of November 8, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv with air strikes. One of the strikes hit an area of dense residential and historical buildings in the center of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

One of the GABs hit a 12-storey building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. Several floors of the building were destroyed. There are people under the rubble. A fire has started. A search and rescue operation has been launched.

"People are trapped on the third floor of the 12-storey building. We are working to rescue them," said Terekhov.

As of 5:40 a.m., the number of victims amounted to 25 people, including a newborn child.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, the enemy also attacked Shevchenkivskyi district.

"In the centre of the city, the enemy struck an open area, damaging historic buildings, public places and residential buildings," the statement said.

Another hit was recorded near a residential area in the central part of the city. At least 6 multi-storey buildings, shops, retail-trade pavilions, cars, and metro station exits were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

















