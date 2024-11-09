Occupiers made 9 assaults and tried to seize island area in Prydniprovskyi direction three times, their losses amounted to 69 people over day, - Southern Defense Forces

The 990th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy along the entire line of contact.

The situation at the front

Thus, according to the updated information, within the last day the enemy carried out 274 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and frontline settlements, launched 9 air strikes, 5 of them in the Zaporizhzhia direction, dropping 17 KABs and launching 76 NARs.

In addition, Russian terrorists used almost 300 kamikaze drones of various modifications (including 5 Lancet units) to attack.



The enemy resorted to assault operations 9 times, including three attempts to seize the island zone in the Prydniprovskyi direction.



Active enemy reconnaissance work continues in the Vremivka direction to prepare for further assault attempts.

Occupiers' losses

Thus, over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 69 occupiers.

In addition, the Russians lost:

14 guns, including "Hyacinth-B" and "Msta-S"

15 units of UAVs of the "Shahed-136" type;

16 units of automotive and armored vehicles;

3 boats;

3 buggies;

3 radar installations;

1 ATV;

10 dugouts;

7 observation points;

10 engineering and fortification structures;

2 ammunition storage sites and a fuel and lubricant storage site.

