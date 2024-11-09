Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 707,540 people (+1660 per day), 9,238 tanks, 20,249 artillery systems, 18,697 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 707,540 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 707540 (+1660) people,

tanks - 9238 (+5) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 18697 (+36) units,

artillery systems - 20249 (+23) units,

MLRS - 1245 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 996 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical level UAVs - 18575 (+49),

cruise missiles - 2634 (+3),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 28561 (+66) units,

special equipment - 3604 (+2)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.