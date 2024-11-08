ENG
13 590 33

Russian shot himself with machine gun on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A video of a Russian man committing suicide on the battlefield has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupier shot himself with an assault rifle. The bullet tore his helmet off his head and threw him several metres away.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Russian Army (8945) suicide_ (134) battles (145)
