Russians struck Lozova with KAB for first time: bomb flew 130 km. PHOTO

Today, on 18 October, the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on the private residential sector of Lozova in the Kharkiv region. This is the first time the occupiers have used an anti-aircraft weapon to attack the city.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Thus, it is noted that the city was struck by a guided aerial bomb (KAB) launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

"This is the first time a guided aerial bomb was used in Lozova. Additional details will be provided after all investigative and expert actions are completed," the prosecutor's office said.

Later, the prosecutor's office reported that, according to preliminary data from law enforcement, Lozova was struck by a new modification of the UMPB-5R (jet-type) guided aerial bomb, which covered a distance of approximately 130 km.

As a reminder, at around 05:30 p.m. today, the occupiers attacked the residential sector of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire. According to the latest reports, six people were injured.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with anti-aircraft guns for the first time since the beginning of the war.