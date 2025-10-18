Occupiers attacked Lozova: afire broke out, two people were injured. PHOTOS

Today, on 18 October, at around 17:30, Russian troops struck a residential sector of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire and injuries.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attack was preliminarily carried out by a guided aerial bomb.

The hit caused destruction and a fire on the territory of a private household. The house was on fire on an area of 80 square metres.

According to preliminary reports, two women were injured.

The SES units, including a community rescue officer, are involved in the aftermath of the enemy attack.

As reported earlier,one person was killed and six others were injured as a result of hostile attacks in Kharkiv region on 18 October.







