Enemy attacks Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia with bombs: two people wounded, buildings destroyed

During the day on October 18, Russians struck air bombs four times on Dolynka in the Polohy district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

As a result of the attack, two people were injured, private houses, administrative premises, and a kindergarten building were destroyed.

The survey of the community's territory continues in order to identify all the consequences of the attack.

Let us remind you that on the night of October 18, Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: six residents injured as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS