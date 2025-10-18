Day in Donetsk region: six residents injured as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants conducted a series of attacks in the Donetsk region. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and cars were damaged, and six people were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, the regional police, and the Kramatorsk City Council.

Pokrovsk district

Two civilians were reportedly wounded in Hryshyne of the Pokrovske district as a result of shelling on 16 October.

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolayivka, 2 private houses were damaged by an attack from an Italmash UAV. The occupiers attacked Lvivka of the Oleksandrivka community with a Lancet drone, damaging three private houses, and a 2-storey building, 2 administrative buildings and a shop in Rai Oleksandrivka.

The enemy shelled Kramatorsk with two Molniya-2 UAVs. Russian troops hit a garage in one of the city's districts. At night, Kramatorsk came under fire again. Russians hit warehouses in one of the city's neighbourhoods with three UAVs.

Three houses were damaged in Nadiya of the Oleksandrivka community. A truck was damaged in Andriivka.

The Russians attacked Druzhkivka with three KAB-250 bombs and two FPV drones, injuring three civilians, damaging 10 apartment buildings and one private house, an educational institution, and 4 civilian cars.

In Kostiantynivka, three FPV drones damaged 4 apartment buildings.

Three civilians were injured as a result of a drone strike on the road near Pryvillia of the Kramatorsk district.

Bakhmut district

5 houses were damaged in Siversk, and 1 more in Riznikivka.

