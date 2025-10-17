Day in Donetsk region: nine people were wounded, including child. PHOTOS

Russia massively attacked the Donetsk region with drones and bombs. Homes, schools, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. A child is among the wounded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

In Myrne, two civilians were injured by a strike from a Geranium-2 UAV.

Information about a deceased civilian in Hannivka, who was killed during the shelling on 15 October, has been established.

Kramatorsk district

Russia attacked Lyman with a KAB-250 bomb and an FPV drone, destroying an educational institution and damaging a private house. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Mykolaivka. An enemy Lancet UAV damaged a truck with a trailer in Oleksandrivka, Kramatorsk district.

Russians dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Rayhorodok, injuring three people, including an 11-year-old boy. The child was taken to a hospital in Dnipro with injuries to his eyes, face and body. The shelling damaged 16 private houses and a civilian car.

An administrative building and a power line were damaged in Ray-Oleksandrivka.

Around midnight, the enemy struck three times at Kramatorsk, the Kramatorsk City Council reported. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The type of weapon and consequences are being established. At 04:48 a.m., using a Molniya-2 UAV, Russian troops struck an open area in one of the city's neighbourhoods.

Three people were injured in Krynytsi, Novodonetsk district, as a result of a drone attack, and a car was damaged.

The enemy conducted 9 attacks on Druzhkivka - with a KAB and a Lancet UAV. A civilian was injured, 2 apartment blocks and 10 private houses, 2 educational institutions, and a civilian car were damaged.

The occupants attacked Kostyantynivka with two KAB-250 bombs, destroying an apartment building and an educational institution. Two more bombs exploded in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, damaging 13 private houses.

Bakhmut district

Five houses were damaged in Siversk, and two more in Dronivka.

