Day in Donetsk region: Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts, causing extensive damage and casualties. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops attacked the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts. One civilian was killed, several were wounded, and houses and infrastructure were damaged as a result of UAV strikes and bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

Russians dropped four KAB-250 bombs on Dobropillia, killing a civilian and injuring two others. Two administrative buildings were destroyed.

Kramatorsk district.

Lyman withstood 6 Russian attacks. Two people were wounded, 1 apartment building and 4 private houses were damaged. A car was destroyed in Mykolaivka.

The Kramatorsk district was under fire at night and in the morning. At 11:07 p.m., a Molniya-2 attack UAV hit the yard of a private house. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. We are assessing the extent of the damage.

At 11:35 p.m., Russian troops used a Molniya-2 UAV to strike near a high-rise building in one of the city's residential areas. There was no information on casualties. The facade of the building was damaged;

At 05:35 a.m., a Lancet attack UAV hit a truck in the private sector. There were no casualties.

Two people were wounded in Kostiantynivka. The enemy attacked the town with a KAB-250 bomb, cannon artillery, and FPV drones. Five apartment blocks and a private house were damaged.

Three Geran-2 UAVs attacked Druzhkivka, damaging 4 apartment blocks, 10 private houses, and an educational institution.

Occupants sent 7 Geran-2 UAVs to Ocheretyno of the Oleksandrivka district, damaging an apartment building, a cowshed, a ceramic shop, a veterinary checkpoint, and a car weighbridge.

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk, and 2 more in Dronivka and Riznikivka.

