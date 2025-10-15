Enemy agent who guided aerial bombs to positions of AFU and National Police assault troops in Donetsk region detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained another Russian agent in Donetsk region. On the order of the FSB, he was adjusting the rocket and bomb and drone attacks of the ruscists in Kramatorsk and its surroundings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

What data did the traitor pass to the enemy?

As noted, the occupiers hoped to use the coordinates of this defendant to attack the reserve command posts and logistics warehouses of the Armed Forces and the National Police assault brigade "Liut", which are fighting on the eastern front.

"In order to gather intelligence on 'necessary' objects, the FSB recruited a 52-year-old local unemployed man. He came to the attention of the Russian secret service when he posted pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram channels," the SSU explained.

To carry out the enemy's task, the agent walked around the community and marked on Google maps the objects with the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment.

He also recorded the addresses of buildings and closed areas where, in his opinion, weapons and ammunition of the Ukrainian troops could be stored.

See more: Spied on positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Izium direction: Russian agent detained in Kharkiv region - SSU. PHOTO

How was the traitor exposed?

SSU officers exposed the enemy accomplice in advance and took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

At the final stage of the special operation, the agent was detained. During the search, the SSU seized his mobile phone with evidence of working for the enemy.

The SSU investigators served the defendant a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

See more: Russian citizen who joined Defence Forces and directed Russian missile strikes on Lviv region detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

What does he face?

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel