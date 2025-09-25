Spied on positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Izium direction: Russian agent detained in Kharkiv region - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained another Russian agent in Kharkiv region who was spying on the positions of the Defence Forces in the Izyum sector.

This was reported by the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the 23-year-old local resident was collecting information about the Ukrainian military's bases near the frontline. According to the plan of the Russian special services, the data obtained was to be used to prepare offensive actions and break through the front line.

The agent came to the attention of the occupiers during the temporary seizure of the community at the beginning of the full-scale war. In May of this year, the enemy resumed contact with her and offered to pay her for her espionage. She was going around the area, making marks on Google maps and disguising her actions as visits to relatives.

During the arrest, SSU officers seized a smartphone with data on potential targets. She was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason under martial law). The offender is being held in custody without bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

