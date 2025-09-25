2 259 10
SSU is conducting investigative actions against former NABU detectives, - Bureau’s statement
The SSU is conducting investigative actions against former detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.
This was reported by the Bureau's press service, Censor.NET informs.
"The National Bureau informs that today the SSU is conducting investigative actions against former detectives of the National Bureau (currently employees of Ukrzaliznytsia). They are probably related to their previous activities in investigations as part of investigative teams that exposed organised criminal groups at state-owned enterprises and government agencies, including the SSU," the statement said.
The NABU believes that these actions may indicate an increase in systemic pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions.
