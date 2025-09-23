The case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov was falsified from the very beginning.

This was stated by Vitalii Shabunin, Chairman of the AntAC Board, commenting on the UP article, which describes threats against one of the key witnesses in the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov.

"The interlocutor of NABU detective Magamedrasulov officially testified that the phone conversation was about Uzbekistan, not Dagestan. Now the witness is being threatened. Kravchenko and Maliuk falsified the case of the NABU detective (Magamedrasulov) who documented the corruption of Zelenskyy's friend Tymur Mindich. The testimony was given officially - on the record. It is now clear that Zelenskyy's security forces have been falsifying the case from the very beginning. To intimidate anyone who dared to investigate Zelenskyy's corruption, Maliuk and Kravchenko's dogs have been keeping the NABU officer and his elderly father behind bars for two months. Zelenskyy's animals broke his son, physically abusing his sick 65-year-old father. I repeat, while Ukrainians are holding the frontline, Zelenskyy is building a corrupt malorossiya behind their backs," Shabunin said.

As a reminder, the day before, UP reported that one of the key witnesses in the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov was receiving threats.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's interregional detective department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

