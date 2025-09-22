Key witness in NABU detective Mahamedrasulov case receives threats – media. SCREENSHOT

Yusuf Mameshev, who according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was recorded in conversations with NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov about the sale of industrial hemp in tapes released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on July 21, says he received a threatening message from an unknown number on September 22.

Mameshev said this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

He claims it was indeed him speaking with detective Mahamedrasulov about the sale of industrial hemp, but emphasized the discussion concerned Uzbekistan, not Dagestan.

Mameshev also said he had previously been questioned by NABU investigators in a case regarding possible abuse of office by officials of certain law enforcement bodies during mass searches of bureau employees carried out as part of the July 21 operation.

It is noted that sources in anti-corruption bodies confirmed that Mameshev is involved in investigative and procedural actions in the said criminal proceedings.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

