Court forwarded information about undressing of father of NABU detective Magamedrasulov to prosecutor’s office

Information from relatives about the possible humiliation of the father of the detained National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov before the court hearing was sent to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

This was stated in the Kyiv Court of Appeal, Hromadske reports, Censor.NET informs.

In response to a request from journalists, the court said that during the trial, the detective's father, Sentyabr Magomedrasulov, did not report any illegal actions during the convoy.

The court stated that they had no information that he had been stripped naked, but the information about possible humiliation and human rights violations against Magomedrasulov was sent to the prosecutor's office for verification and appropriate response.

Earlier, it was reported that the sister of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained by the SBU on suspicion of having links to Russia, said that his 65-year-old father was stripped naked for inspection before the court hearing.

The sister of the NABU detective said that after such stress, her father told her that he would not go to court again. In addition, he did not immediately tell her about the incident with the inspection.

