Before court hearing, father of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov stripped naked for inspection – media

The sister of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, detained by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) on suspicion of ties with Russia, said that their 65-year-old father was stripped naked for inspection before a court hearing.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

"Yesterday, before the hearing, 6–8 men in uniform took him into a room and told him to undress completely, down to his underwear, and then they checked him from behind with various devices. They wanted to humiliate him and knew full well that my brother would find out about it and be morally devastated. This was done to break my family psychologically and to humiliate my father," Mariia Mahamedrasulova told UP.

According to her, after such stress her father said he would no longer attend court hearings. She added that he did not immediately tell her about the inspection incident.

Read more: Court of Appeal has again postponed hearing of NABU detective Magamedrasulov’s case: now until 24 September

As reported earlier, the appellate court once again postponed the hearing in Mahamedrasulov’s case, this time to September 24, allegedly due to the illness of one of the judges. The detective has already been held in custody for nearly 50 days. The appeal should have been considered back on July 29, but the hearings have been continuously postponed. His pre-trial detention measure expires on September 21, making an appeal hearing on September 24 meaningless.