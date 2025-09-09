Court of Appeal has again postponed hearing of NABU detective Magamedrasulov’s case: now until 24 September

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has once again postponed consideration of the appeal against the measure of restraint for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

It is noted that the hearing was postponed to 24 September due to the illness of one of the judges.

"The appeal was supposed to be considered on 29 July... Thus, Magamedrasulov has been illegally detained for almost 50 days on false suspicion without the right to appeal," the statement said.

The AntAC stressed that Magamedrasulov was actually denied the right to appeal.

"It seems that part of the plan is to change the suspicion and charge Magamedrasulov with other articles at the last moment. The AntAC warned that this would happen. The SSU is still trying to keep Magamedrasulov as a hostage in the pre-trial detention centre, and the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal are playing along.



On 21 September, the preventive measure expires, so there will be no point in holding a hearing on 24 September.



The AntAC believes that by that time, a new suspicion may be fabricated against Magamedrasulov, and the Pechersk court will again extend his detention in a manual mode," they stressed.

Also, the hearing in the case of Magamedrasulov's father was postponed to 17 September.

As a reminder, on 25 August 2025, a hearing in the Court of Appeal began to challenge Magamedrasulov's preventive measure. However, the court subsequently decided to postpone the hearing to 9 September and ensure that Detective Magamedrasulov appeared at the hearing.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's interregional detective department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

