Case against Mahamedrasulov poorly fabricated: Zhelezniak outlines 10 facts about NABU detective’s case. VIDEO

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak described 10 facts about the case of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov.

According to Censor.NET, he told about this in his video.

Fact 1

After cleaning the audio recordings from noise and running them through AI transliteration, it became clear that the SSU confused Dagestan with Uzbekistan. Incidentally, only Uzbekistan has a program supporting technical hemp cultivation.

Fact 2

In its video, the SSU refers to a Russian government resolution that explicitly provides subsidies only for crops grown on the territory of Russia and listed in the Russian registry of plant varieties.

Fact 3

In the correspondence, someone named "Pavlo" asked the detective’s father for three hemp varieties ("Gliana," "Glisina," "Lirina"). But two of them are not included in Russia’s official registry at all, and selling them would be a criminal offense there — not to mention eligibility for subsidies.

Fact 4

In another video, the SSU refers to a resolution of the government of the Republic of Dagestan, in which hemp is not included in any subsidized categories. Moreover, procurement from abroad cannot be justified by this resolution.

Fact 5

At the time the correspondence started, all deadlines for subsidy applications had already passed. As noted earlier, they did not apply to hemp in any case, and the last deadline expired on July 10, precisely when "Pavlo" began writing.

Fact 6

"The funniest blunder. This ‘Pavlo,’ allegedly a manager at the commercial firm ‘Agroprime,’ provided the email address [email protected]. But the SSU made a mistake here: this email actually belongs to the State Budgetary Institution of the Republic of Dagestan ‘Republican Children’s Rehabilitation Center.’

How did this happen? At one time, Agroprime took part in fruit supply tenders there, and the SBU’s database mistakenly pulled in this address without verifying it," the MP said.

Fact 7

The company Agroprime deals exclusively with fruit and vegetable products such as potatoes, carrots, cucumbers and cabbage, not hemp.

Fact 8

Agroprime has not updated its Instagram since 2022 and its website is down. Why? Because since 2023 it has been under investigation for illegally obtaining a subsidy worth 22.2 million rubles for other crops.

Fact 9

No company under investigation can even theoretically qualify for subsidies in Dagestan.

Fact 10

Agroprime has never imported anything at all.

"In short, what was this supposed to be? A complete mess, not evidence. So poorly put together that those responsible should simply be fired for incompetence. Once again, I recommend watching the video," the MP concluded.

To recall that on August 25, 2025, a hearing began in the Court of Appeal to review the preventive measure against Mahamedrasulov. However, the court later decided to postpone the session until September 9 and ensure the detective’s presence at the hearing.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

