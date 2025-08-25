Court of Appeal has postponed hearing of case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov until 9 September

The Kyiv Court of Appeal considered an appeal against the preventive measure imposed on NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Magamedrasulov requested to be brought to the court hearing.

"If this is related to the secrecy of the court hearing, then I agree to be online. The lawyers have sent requests to the court and investigators in advance, and I sent requests," said the NABU detective.

The judges consulted and decided to postpone the hearing and ensure Magamedrasulov's direct participation in the court hearing.

The next hearing will take place on 9 September at 3:45 p.m.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

