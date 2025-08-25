NABU staff appeal to Court of Appeal regarding Magamedrasulov case: request for public hearing. DOCUMENT

The NABU staff signed an appeal to the Court of Appeal calling for a public hearing of the case of detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

This was reported by the press service of the Bureau, Censor.NET informs.

Today, at 12:30 p.m., the appeal against Magamedrasulov's detention will be considered

"It is important that the public can hear the essence of the accusation and see the evidence on which the suspicion is based," they said.

See more: Case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov: SSU publishes new materials. VIDEO+PHOTOS































Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

Read more: NABU detective Magamedrasulov: I associate case against me with officials we have managed to reach in recent months