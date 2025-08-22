Case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov: SSU publishes new materials. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The SSU has released new materials in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained on suspicion of high treason.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Service.

It was noted that during the full-scale invasion of Russia, he and his father were engaged in organising illegal trade with Russia.

"We are talking about the sale of technical hemp, which was being grown in the Zhytomyr region and were planning to sell to russia (the Republic of Dagestan).

In particular, the SSU had previously published an audio recording of a conversation between an NABU official, during which he discussed the terms of the sale and even promised to send a commercial offer to a potential buyer. The conclusions of the state forensic semantic and textual examination confirm that the interlocutors are talking about trade with the Republic of Dagestan," the statement said.





The SSU noted that it had recorded correspondence between the NABU official's father and a representative of one of Dagestan's agricultural companies regarding the sale of industrial hemp. The relevant information was found on his phone.





"In particular, in this communication, a representative of a Russian company says that he has received a commercial offer and asks to send relevant quality certificates for the products as soon as possible. He explains that the documents are needed urgently, as the Russian state programme for reimbursement of costs for the cultivation of industrial hemp is coming to an end. He also mentions the name of the person who sent him the commercial offer, which coincides with the name of a senior NABU official.

The analysis of the contents of the phones also provided evidence that it was the NABU officer who organised the illegal business, and that his father mostly followed his instructions and exercised control over agricultural processes on site. Among other things, according to the case file, the NABU employee not only found contacts for trade with russia, but also searched for investors for the business. The relevant telephone correspondence was found in the possession of the NABU official himself," the SSU explained.







According to the SSU, Magamedrasulov's father "was in constant contact with Russian citizens, residents of Dagestan, and in 2023, despite russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, he personally visited Russia."

According to the Security Service, the NABU detective's father corresponded with fugitive MP Khrystenko, from OPFL party, who is associated with the Russian special services and "significant influence on the activities of the NABU".

"Among other things, in one of the episodes of correspondence, they agreed to meet in the EU. The fugitive MP's correspondence with the Bureau's father is also evidence of the contacts between the NABU official and Khrystenko. In particular, Khrystenko wrote that he could not get through to his son (for the sake of confidentiality, he indicated only the first letter of the name) and asked for assistance in establishing contact.

In addition, the SSU documented facts confirming that the father of the NABU official maintained contacts with representatives of the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In particular, he discussed the issue of updating the registration of his weapons under the laws of the so-called "dpr" with a Russian occupation official in Horlivka, they added.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

