It has not yet been proven that recordings of Magamedrasulov’s conversations are authentic. Request for expert examination is not being considered, - lawyer Okhrimchuk. VIDEO

The defence of Ruslan Magamedrasulov said that as of today, no examinations of the recordings of his conversations, which were made public by the SSU, had been carried out.

This was reported by lawyer Tetiana Okhrimchuk in a commentary to the media, a Censor.NET correspondent informs.

"We have also filed a petition for a phonoscopic examination, but my petitions remain without any consideration," she said.

We are talking about recordings of conversations in which, according to the SSU, he acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father's batches of industrial hemp to the Russian Federation (Dagestan Republic). The AntAC claimed that it was actually Uzbekistan.

The lawyer also noted that the prosecution publishes and makes public the correspondence and protocols of the Covert investigative (search) activities, namely audio recordings.

"As of today, it has not been proven whether these are original recordings. No relevant examinations have been carried out, but they are trying to show the Ukrainian people that the NABU detective committed a particularly serious crime. To be continued," Okhrimchuk concluded.

As a reminder, on 25 August 2025, a hearing in the Court of Appeal began to challenge Magamedrasulov's preventive measure. However, the court subsequently decided to postpone the hearing to 9 September and ensure that Detective Magamedrasulov appeared at the hearing.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

