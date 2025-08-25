Unknown individuals in military uniform with placards attended court hearing in Magamedrasulov’s case. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Unidentified people in military uniforms and with placards came to the hearing of the Court of Appeal, which was considering the appeal against the preventive measure for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Magamedrasulov's lawyer asked the court not to have people with placards present at the hearing.

The Automaidan movement noted: "Meanwhile, near the building of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, where the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov is currently being considered, the following 'military' people without any insignia have gathered. We have previously warned about possible similar provocations by the SSU. Here they are," they said.









As a reminder, on 25 August 2025, a hearing in the Court of Appeal began to challenge Magamedrasulov's preventive measure. However, the court subsequently decided to postpone the hearing to 9 September and ensure that Detective Magamedrasulov appeared at the hearing.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

