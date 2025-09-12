Magamedrasulov to remain in custody until 21 October. VIDEO

The Pechersk District Court granted the prosecutor's motion and left NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The term of imprisonment was extended until 21 October.

The decision was made by Judge Oleh Bilotserkivets.

"The court decided to keep Ruslan, like his father yesterday, in custody. To be honest, we did not expect anything else from the Pechersk court. Even in this case, there was simply no point in filing a recusal, because we see no alternative at all. That is why this case is being heard here in the Pechersk court. Because it is convenient, it allows for manual selection of preventive measures and denies the right to appeal, although we will still do everything in our power to appeal," said lawyer Shcherban.

The defence lawyer stated that a new charge is being prepared for Magamedrasulov.

"I am convinced that it will be of a similar nature and based on some far-fetched, manipulative circumstances. It will be based on the fact that they continue to put pressure on witnesses in the case, including MP Khrystenko. I think we will see all this in the near future," she concluded.

Read more: Mahamedrasulov’s father remanded in custody until 21 October

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

See more: Case against me is attack on NABU and obstruction of Bureau’s investigations, - Magamedrasulov. VIDEO+PHOTOS