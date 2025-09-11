ENG
Mahamedrasulov’s father remanded in custody until 21 October

The father of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, Sentiabr, has had his detention extended until 21 October.

Mahamedrasulov is to receive medical assistance.

Earlier, lawyers for the father of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov stated that their client cannot remain in pre-trial detention due to health problems.

