Pecherskyi District Court seeks to "quietly" extend preventive measure for Mahamedrasulov – Shabunin

Today, the Pecherskyi District Court is attempting to extend the pre-trial detention of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov.

This was announced by the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"Zelenskyy’s law enforcement and the Pecherskyi ‘court’ are trying quietly, and without defense lawyers (!), to extend the custody of NABU officer Mahamedrasulov. The hearing was scheduled for this afternoon, with his lawyers ‘notified’ only 20 minutes beforehand. The ‘notification’ was issued, obviously, without a formal motion or supporting documents.

It is equally clear that Maliuk and Kravchenko are eager to cover up the fabrication of evidence, which has already been dissected to pieces," the statement reads.

Shabunin reminded that Mahamedrasulov is one of the NABU detectives who documented "the president’s friend Timur Mindich."

Read more: Before court hearing, father of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov stripped naked for inspection – media

To recall that on August 25, 2025, a hearing began in the Court of Appeal to review the preventive measure against Mahamedrasulov. However, the court later decided to postpone the session until September 9 and ensure the detective’s presence at the hearing.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

Read more: Pecherskyi District Court sets nearly UAH 3 million bail for NABU detective Tiebiekin in violation of law – Shabunin