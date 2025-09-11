The Pecherskyi District Court has imposed a preventive measure on NABU detective Vitalii Tiebiekin, whom the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) suspects of making false declarations.

This was stated on Facebook by Vitalii Shabunin, the Head of the AntAC Board, Censor.NET reports.

"I will continue to describe how Zelenskyy is cracking down on NABU/SAPO, who dared to investigate his friends. Today, the Pecherskyi 'court' considered a preventive measure against NABU detective Tebekin, suspected of false asset declaration.

Thus, Zelenskyy's oprichniki stupidly ignored the law. They disregarded the law openly, so that everyone would see and fear them.

Maliuk/Kravchenko demanded a bail of UAH 4.3 million. Despite the fact that for such minor crimes, the law PROHIBITS bail above UAH 60,000. This restriction is directly stated in part 5 of Article 182 of the CPC. It is written in black and white.

But the Pechersk madhouse does not care about the DIRECT rule of law, just like Maliuk and Kravchenko. Well, and, as is obvious, Zelenskyy," the message says.

Thus, according to Shabunin, the judge of the Pecherskyi District Court set bail at nearly UAH 3 million.

"Despite the fact that the law prohibits bail (for minor crimes) above UAH 60,000.

"After the torture of NABU officer Mahamedrasulov’s father, I am not surprised by this decision. Let me remind you that law enforcement officers under Zelenskyy stripped and conducted a rectal search of a 65-year-old man. You cannot build authoritarianism in separate criminal proceedings — say, only against NABU officers.

If NABU officers are imprisoned on fabricated grounds and their relatives tortured, the same will eventually happen to us and our loved ones. While Ukrainians are fighting Russia on the front line, Zelenskyy is building Russia in the rear," the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center concluded.

Earlier, the SBU reported that it had exposed a NABU official on false declaration and concealment of real estate. His parents were found to hold Russian passports.

The NABU said it had launched an internal investigation.

