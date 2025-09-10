NABU official exposed for false declarations and concealment of real estate. His parents have Russian passports - SSU. PHOTOS

See more: Two teenagers tried to blow up home of Ukrainian defender in Lviv: they were recruited by Russia, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the State Bureau of Investigation have exposed the deputy head of one of the NABU detective units on a criminal offence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to the case file, the defendant tried to hide the property he had acquired during the full-scale invasion, but registered it to a fictitious person and did not indicate it in his declaration.

What did the investigation find?

As noted, in December 2023, the family of the Bureau's official purchased a two-bedroom apartment in a residential complex in Uzhhorod worth almost USD 100,000. The fact of the property purchase is confirmed, in particular, by correspondence between the BOC employee and his wife, testimony of the real estate seller and the notary who re-registered the apartment, and other evidence.

According to the investigation, in order to conceal their involvement in the property, the NABU official and his wife decided to register the ownership of the property with a third party - the mother of a close acquaintance.

Read more: Presidential Office and SSU preparing new attacks against NABU to protect corrupt officials

Photo: SSU

"Despite the fact that the family lived in the apartment, the NABU official did not indicate this property at all in his 2023 declaration, and in his 2024 declaration, he marked it as rented. However, according to the evidence obtained, the fictitious person in whose name the property was registered did not receive payment for the use of the property," the statement said.

Based on the evidence collected, the suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional submission by the declarant of knowingly false information in the declaration of a person authorised to perform the functions of the state or local self-government provided for by the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption").

Separately, the SSU stressed that, in addition to the false declaration, law enforcement officers found that the NABU official's parents have Russian passports and live in the temporarily occupied territory, but the suspect did not indicate this when filling out documents for access to state secrets, which violated the law.

Based on the results of a comprehensive check, the Security Service terminated his access to state secrets.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings is ongoing.

We emphasise once again that this criminal proceeding concerns an individual employee of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and has nothing to do with the effective work of the NABU as a state institution of Ukraine as a whole. As before, the SSU stands for constructive cooperation to strengthen institutional capacities, clear pro-Russian influence, and strengthen the independence of our country.