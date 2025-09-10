Presidential Office and SSU preparing new attacks against NABU to protect corrupt officials - AntAC

A new wave of attacks is being prepared against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

This is reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Censor.NET informs.

In his article, journalist Tkach notes that the SSU, on the instructions of the Presidential Office, is preparing a new wave of discredit and pressure on the NABU to "save its own".

"According to our information, the SSU may publish new videos with 'terrible crimes of the NABU' as early as today. And NABU's Ruslan Magamedrasulov will be charged with a new suspicion in order to keep him in pre-trial detention centre. Obviously, these new cases will have nothing to do with the restoration of justice and fairness. After all, their essence is to intimidate the NABU detectives who are investigating the cases of the President's inner circle," the AntAC noted.

The media outlet notes that up to 300 people can work on investigations against NABU and SAPO employees, which is more than the number of detectives who worked at NABU as of July 2025.

Prior to the serving of the suspicion on SSU General Vitiuk, representatives of the Security Service repeatedly offered NABU and SAPO to transfer the case to another body "in exchange for reclassification of the article against Magamedrasulov with his subsequent release from the pre-trial detention centre on bail," the AntAC writes.

"National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and the country's most influential counterintelligence officer Oleksandr Poklad could have worked on the return of MP Khrystenko, one suspected of high treason, who boasted of his influence on the NABU in telephone conversations.

Interestingly, the Prosecutor General's Office has already written that the episode with Khrystenko's "influence on the NABU" dates back to 2020-2021. During this time, the leadership of NABU and SAPO has already changed," they added.

"Therefore, it is unclear why the SSU and the Prosecutor's Office issued a statement regarding this period, and what it may have to do with the situation in NABU and SAPO as of now. It is also unclear whether the OP was guided by the interests of the state or their own private interests in the fight for MP Khrystenko.

What is clear from all of the above is that despite the July scandal with the dismantling of the NABU and the SAPO, which almost cost our country its European future, the OP will continue to think about saving its entourage first and foremost," the AntAC concluded.

As Tkach concludes in the article: "The only thing that seems to be clear in this whole story is that of all possible scenarios, the only winner can be Russia, which does not hide its aspirations to destroy anti-corruption bodies, the Ukrainian government and the liquidation of the Ukrainian state."

