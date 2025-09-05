There is information that starting next week, suspicions will be served to individual NABU detectives, - Kryvonos

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos suggests that a new wave of attacks on anti-corruption agencies may begin next week.

He said this during a roundtable discussion dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the administration of justice by the High Anti-Corruption Court and the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court, according to Censor.NET.

According to Kryvonos, he has been receiving relevant signals since yesterday evening.

"I have been receiving signals since yesterday evening that SSU employees, due to suspicions about their general (Illia Vitiuk - Ed.), already have warrants in their hands and are just waiting for some people to return from abroad. And we really do: my first deputy is abroad, as is the prosecutor, about whom a smear campaign began the day before, and several detectives. And we are expecting the next wave," he said.

The director of the Bureau also recalled the detained NABU employees who are currently behind bars without any grounds.

"According to our information, I do hope that this is fake information, although when we received it 2-3 weeks before the previous attack, it was more or less accurate, we clearly predicted it, we did not understand exactly what form it would take, but we understood that there would be an attack.

Now the same thing is happening. We have information that starting next week, suspicions will be served directly to individual detectives and NABU employees, there will be searches, possibly involving prosecutors and judges. I cannot predict this, as I do not have access to those materials. But I hope that this is all false information. However, I think that something will happen," Kryvonos said.

According to the director of NABU, the only way to defend against this is through public dialogue.

"We cannot act asymmetrically, it is unacceptable. We cannot carry out any unsubstantiated raids; we act exclusively within the law. And this is what makes anti-corruption institutions strong; we just need to continue our work based on irrefutable evidence, presenting suspicions that are recognized as justified at the stage of consideration of preventive measures in the High Anti-Corruption Court," explained the director of NABU.

Kryvonos considers society, independent media, and international partners to be the main defenders of anti-corruption agencies.

Earlier, he reported that NABU was receiving signals about a new wave of suspicions from the SSU to the Bureau's employees.

As a reminder, on July 21, 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by employees of the SSU and the Office of the Prosecutor General without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of current MP Fedir Khrystenko from the OPFL party. He is suspected of high treason. According to law enforcement officials, he had been working to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also visited the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office..

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Mahamedrasulov was for political reasons.

