The political wing of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is lying when it says that the suspicion of illegal enrichment of General Vitiuk is revenge by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

This was reported on Facebook by Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the board of the AntAC, according to Censor.NET.

"The political SSU is lying, and here's why:

1) Journalists reported on the elite real estate a YEAR AND A HALF ago. Since then, NABU/SAPO have been investigating the case.

2) Vitiuk's elite apartments (worth 21 million hryvnia) were seized by the anti-corruption court back in October 2024.

3) The suspicion of the political SSU general was prepared even BEFORE the OP/SSU attack," he said.

Shabunin recalled that the SBU, together with the SBI and the Office of the Prosecutor General, conducted more than 50 searches of NABU detectives in order to launch the thesis of "Russian influence in NABU" in the media.

Read more: SSU: Suspicion against General Vitiuk is revenge by NABU and SAPO

"Searches were conducted, for example, in cases involving traffic accidents that occurred several years ago; 'Russian influence' turned out to be a false suspicion of PREPARING trade with the Russian Federation; detectives had their eyelids torn open during searches to unlock their phones. The day after the SSU planted the fake story about 'Russian influence', Zelenskyy destroyed the independence of NABU/SAPO in the Rada," said the head of the AntAC.

Also, according to Shabunin, the entire operation was led by Vitiuk's colleague from the former "K" department, SSU Brigadier General Serhii Duk.

"The latter's family has Russian passports, travels to Russia and, apparently, conducts business according to its laws," he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that NABU and SAPO had notified Brigadier General Vitiuk of the Security Service of Ukraine of their suspicions.

The SSU perceives such actions as "revenge".

Read more: Tomorrow Verkhovna Rada will vote to "protect president’s friends" from punishment for corruption - Shabunin