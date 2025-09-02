Apartment purchased for UAH 21.6 million registered to his wife: SSU General Vitiuk suspected of illicit enrichment – NABU. SCHEME

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have exposed a senior Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) officer on charges of illicit enrichment and filing false asset declarations.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

Apartment purchase registered to a family member

According to investigators, in December 2023 the suspect bought an apartment for UAH 21.6 million, registering it in a family member’s name. However, the purchase contract listed its value as UAH 12.8 million.

To justify the origin of the funds, the family member claimed to have earned the money as an individual entrepreneur, providing legal and consulting services since February 2022.

Funds were transferred to the account of an individual entrepreneur from a person suspected of embezzling money from Ukrzaliznytsia.

Investigators established that payments were indeed made to the individual entrepreneur’s accounts under the guise of legal and consulting services. However, the funds came from a suspect in the Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case, who allegedly acted within an organized criminal group, as well as from companies controlled by this individual.

Collected evidence indicates that such services were never provided and that the companies show signs of being shell entities.

In addition, there is no confirmation of the lawful origin of the remaining funds — UAH 8.8 million — spent on purchasing an apartment.

The case has been classified under Article 368-5 and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the individual in question is SSU General Illia Vitiuk.