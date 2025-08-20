On August 21, the Verkhovna Rada will consider a bill that would protect officials from punishment for corruption.

This was reported by Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, according to Censor.NET.

"On Thursday, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on yet another scheme to protect the president's friends from punishment for high-level corruption. Bill #11228-1 amends Article 43 of the Criminal Code: causing harm (including to the state) will NOT be a crime if committed by a person performing counterintelligence tasks," the statement said.

Shabunin explained how this would work "using Mindich as an example."

The Security Service of Ukraine appoints the president's friend as a "confidential informant" — formalizing his participation in confidential cooperation. The SSU can even do this retroactively! When the NABU gets close to the alleged Mindich (for example, for corruption involving drones), the SSU will declare that he is an "agent," that disclosure of his activities would harm national security, and that he himself is subject to state protection. That's it, the corruption of the president's supposed friend is no longer a crime, and the investigation is over.

The same argument could be used to exonerate Chernyshov, for example," explained the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

According to Shabunin, the attempt to destroy NABU and SAPO demonstrated Zelenskyy's goals - "to save his friends from prison" and "to be re-elected without unnecessary scandals."

