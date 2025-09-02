SSU: Suspicion against General Vitiuk is revenge by NABU and SAPO

Employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have served a notice of suspicion to SSU Brigadier General Illia Vitiuk. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) considers these actions retaliation for the justified detention of several NABU employees by the SSU in late July.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the SSU press service.

The statement notes that the SSU recently uncovered one NABU regional office head involved in trading with Russia (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code), while another Bureau employee was detained for state treason and passing information to Russia (Article 111 of the Criminal Code).

"In the SSU’s view, the notice of suspicion served on I.Vitiuk by National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is revenge for the Security Service of Ukraine’s effective efforts to counter Russian influence in state institutions and for exposing several Bureau employees of criminal activity. "The notice of suspicion for I. Vitiuk was issued only after the high-profile detentions of Bureau representatives, even though the criminal proceedings had been opened almost a year and a half earlier. During this time, NABU and SAPO investigators failed to gather convincing evidence to substantiate the allegations of illicit enrichment and false declarations against Vitiuk," the SSU stated.

Read more: Ukraine still has lot of work to do on reforming NABU and SAPO, - European Commissioner Kos

The grounds for opening the case included an apartment owned by Vitiuk’s family, allegedly purchased at an undervalued price with money purportedly obtained illegally. However, the SSU said the investigation ignored:

findings from multiple expert reports, including some commissioned by NABU itself, which refuted claims the property was purchased below market value;

the conclusion of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), which, after thorough checks, found no signs of illicit enrichment in I. Vitiuk’s family;

the lawful and declared income from entrepreneurial activities of I. Vitiuk’s wife, which was used to purchase the property (confirmed by a series of state expert assessments);

testimony of numerous witnesses who, despite investigative pressure, refuted the prosecution’s version.

The SSU also emphasized that since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Illia Vitiuk has made an important contribution to defending the country.

Read more: Russian agent detained at one of Armed Forces’ repair bases in Donetsk region, - SSU

Under his leadership, the SSU’s Cybersecurity Department (DCIB) repelled thousands of cyberattacks targeting Ukraine’s communications, energy and utilities infrastructure. Dozens of complex counteroffensive operations in cyberspace were also carried out.

At the outset of the full-scale invasion, Brigadier General Illia Vitiuk took part in the defense of Kyiv, leading one of the operational combat groups involved in liberating Kyiv region from the occupiers. During 2024–2025, he served in rotations as part of operational combat groups in the combat zones of Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk regions. He also took direct part in the Kursk operation.

Under I. Vitiuk’s command, a combat unit was created on the basis of the DCIB. Today, it includes sniper teams and units operating drones that target not only enemy manpower and equipment but also Russian electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems.

Read more: Media report NABU probing Flamingo missile production. Bureau denies

With Illia Vitiuk’s involvement, work was organized to document and neutralize enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, counter PSYOP operations, and collect and analyze intelligence. A Telegram bot — t.me/stop_russian_war_bot — was also developed, enabling Ukrainian fighters to receive real-time information on enemy troop movements. This allowed the Defense Forces to destroy hundreds of enemy vehicles, a large number of enemy personnel, as well as several Russian generals.

Given all of the above, there are grounds to speak of selective justice by NABU and SAPO against the SSU officer.

"For our part, in the criminal proceedings concerning NABU employees, the Security Service of Ukraine will continue to act exclusively within the legal framework, relying on solid evidence and the rule of law. We emphasize separately — belonging to any state, law enforcement, security or anti-corruption structure does not grant immunity and is not grounds for evading responsibility," the SSU concluded.

Read more: High-level government corruption under investigation: Fire Point responds to report on NABU probe

As previously reported, NABU and SAPO exposed a senior SSU officer on charges of illicit enrichment and false asset declarations.