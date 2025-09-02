Ukraine still has lot of work to do on reforming NABU and SAPO, - European Commissioner Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that although Ukraine has remedied the damage caused by the law on NABU and SAPO, the country still has a lot of work to do in this area.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Euractiv.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the controversial bill No. 124214, which subordinated NABU and SAPO to the Prosecutor General. After criticism from the West, the parliament adopted a new law to rectify the situation.

"As far as the fight against corruption and the events of July are concerned, everything has been largely corrected, but some steps still need to be taken," Kos said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka added that it is important to pay attention to Kyiv's response to signals from its partners. He called the episode "a very good lesson" for the government and society.

