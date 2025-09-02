EU must see further process of justice reforms in Ukraine, - European Commissioner McGrath

The European Union expects reforms in Ukraine to continue, particularly in the justice sector.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law Michael McGrath before an informal meeting of EU European Affairs Ministers in Copenhagen, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Thus, he was asked whether the European Commission was fully satisfied with the recent changes in the anti-corruption legislation of Ukraine.

"I can only say that my subordinates and other services of the European Commission continue to cooperate with the Ukrainian authorities on reforms in the field of justice. It is important that we continue to see progress," McGrath said.

According to the European Commissioner, Ukraine is constantly provided with feedback on the proposed changes.

"And then also on the decisions they have made recently, so the interaction is ongoing, and I expect it to continue," he explained.

McGrath also stressed the importance of the EU's rule of law.

"It's the foundation of our democracy, equality and respect for human rights, and it's crucial that we continue to uphold that within the European Union, and also use our voice internationally to defend these values," he concluded.

