307 1
EU Commissioner Kos and foreign ministers discuss further support for Ukraine
EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos and foreign ministers discussed further support for Ukraine, as well as negotiations on Ukraine’s EU accession.
According to Censor.NET, Kos wrote about this on X.
"Brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians remind us that Russia does not seek peace. In Estonia, with foreign ministers, we discussed further support for Ukraine," the statement reads.
Kos noted that the talks also covered the tough 19th sanctions package and the €150 billion SAFE instrument to strengthen Ukraine’s defense support.
"We are ready to launch accession negotiations," the EU commissioner added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password