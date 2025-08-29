World must not allow Ukraine to lose in war with Russia - Canadian Senator Paterson

Ukraine's defeat in the war with Russia is unacceptable: it would jeopardize the security of the whole of Europe. The only path to peace is firm solidarity and consistent assistance from the international community.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Canadian Senator Rebecca Patterson.

"Our task is to ensure that every potential aggressor, wherever they may come from, clearly understands that the West's capability and determination will prevent them from winning, and that the price they will have to pay is unacceptable. This means that Putin must not be allowed to believe that his aggression can succeed. The price must be unacceptable," Patterson said.

She emphasized that this can be achieved collectively.

"Ukraine deserves peace, not forced surrender, and not just any peace, but a lasting and just peace on Ukrainian terms. Because Ukraine is a sovereign and independent state," the senator said.

Read more: Merz says Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy