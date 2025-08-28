Merz says Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he does not believe a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin is possible.

He said this during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to Censor.NET.

"We must respond to such an unprecedented attack. It seems clear that a meeting between Putin and President Zelenskyy will not take place, despite last week’s agreement between Putin and U.S. President Trump," Merz said.

Watch more: Putin chooses ballistics instead of any real steps toward peace – Zelenskyy. VIDEO