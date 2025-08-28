Putin chooses ballistics instead of any real steps toward peace – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s overnight strike on Ukrainian cities in a video address.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Telegram channel.

"All day, rescue operations continued at several sites in Kyiv — clearing the rubble after the Russian strike. It was one of the largest attacks. There were nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles, including ballistic ones. As of now, 19 people are known to have been killed in Kyiv, including four children. My condolences to all the families and loved ones.

This strike clearly shows that Russia’s objectives have not changed. They want to wage war; they hit not only our people, not only our cities and communities. Russia is now striking everyone in the world who seeks peace. This is a strike on Ukraine. This is a strike on Europe. It is also a strike by Russia on President Trump and on other global actors. In Washington we heard that Putin was supposedly ready to end the war — to meet at the leaders’ level and resolve key issues. But he chooses ballistic missiles instead of any real steps toward peace. He kills children in order not to talk about when and how peace will come. The problem is that he is not afraid to strike at the very leaders to whom he promises something.

A clear response from the world is needed to this evil. There are no deadlines Putin would not break. There are no diplomatic opportunities that would not be spoiled because of Russia. Strong steps are needed. I thank everyone who understands this. We need sanctions. We need tariffs on those who finance this war," Zelenskyy said.