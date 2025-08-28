Zelenskyy holds talks with Guterres: Ceasefire must be first step toward real peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reported.

The head of state thanked him for his condolences and solidarity with Ukrainian families who lost loved ones in Russia’s overnight strike on Ukraine.

"One of Russia’s largest attacks. All necessary services are still working at the sites and clearing the aftermath of this strike.

We discussed the steps needed to stop the killing of people. Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the leaders’ level — only in this format can all the most important issues be discussed. However, Russia responds by putting forward new conditions and continuing its aggression. We support António Guterres’s position that a ceasefire should be the first step toward real peace," Zelenskyy said.

The president also thanked the UN chief for his clear support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The world must restore the force of international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter. We also discussed preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, on the sidelines of which Ukraine will organize important events. We are counting on the Secretary-General’s participation," he added.

