G7 partners ready to step up sanctions against Russia – Zelensky

The Group of Seven countries are ready to step up sanctions against Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state said that on Wednesday, August 27, he heard a report from the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, including on sanctions.

"What next steps are needed in sanctions, which specific Russian legal entities must be blocked, which individuals require pressure, and which sanction-evasion schemes, unfortunately, are still operating," Zelenskyy said.

He added that all this information gathered by Ukraine’s foreign intelligence will be shared with partners, first and foremost the G7.

"On their part, there is readiness to strengthen sanctions," the president noted.

It was earlier reported that the European Union is currently working intensively on its 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

