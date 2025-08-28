Erdogan holds call with Zelenskyy: Turkey to contribute to Ukraine’s security after war
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Parties discussed bilateral relations and the peace process between Ukraine and Russia.
The conversation was reported by Anadolu, according to Censor.NET.
According to the Turkish leader, Ankara is monitoring contacts in Alaska and Washington and "continues its efforts to end the war by establishing lasting peace."
Erdoğan also said Turkey would continue contributing to Ukraine’s security after peace is established.
