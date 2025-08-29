Media report NABU probing Flamingo missile production. Bureau denies

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) denied that it is investigating Ukraine’s Flamingo cruise missile.

NABU announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

"In response to numerous media inquiries, we inform you that NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office are not conducting an investigation into the Flamingo missile mentioned in the media," the bureau said.

At the same time, NABU’s press service did not deny that an investigation is ongoing into Fire Point.

Earlier, Kyiv Independent, citing five sources allegedly familiar with the probe, reported that the investigation concerns Fire Point, the producer of the Flamingo missile.

The report said the investigation focuses on whether Fire Point inflated the cost of components and the number of drones the company supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fire Point confirmed the existence of an investigation to the outlet but downplayed its significance, saying it was based on rumors and part of broader inspections of Ukraine’s defense procurement system.

Three of the sources specified that the ongoing NABU probe indicates the true owner of Fire Point may be Timur Mindich, a friend of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and co-founder of the "Kvartal 95" studio.