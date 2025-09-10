Up to 300 SSU officers may work on cases related to NABU and SAPO - media

The President's Office has used significant resources of the Security Service of Ukraine in cases related to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

According to the sources, up to 300 employees from three SSU departments are allegedly working on these investigations.

According to the journalists, this involvement is connected with the authorities' attempts to gain access to the materials of possible wiretapping in the case of businessman Tymur Mindich, who is close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. These are recordings of meetings in an apartment on Hrushevskoho Street in Kyiv, where, according to sources, energy, defense, and personnel decisions were discussed.

After a series of political decisions on the status of the NABU and the SAPO, which caused a public outcry and criticism from international partners, the authorities may have been looking for ways to limit the influence of the anti-corruption agencies. The involvement of a large number of SSU officers, according to sources, could be part of this strategy.

At the same time, the Security Service itself denies information about hundreds of officers involved. In response to a request from Ukrayinska Pravda, the agency said that the figures were exaggerated "several dozen times."

"As the Security Service of Ukraine has repeatedly noted, any criminal proceedings involving NABU representatives concern individual employees of the Bureau and have nothing to do with the work of this state institution as a whole," the SSU said.

The SSU emphasized that it supports "constructive cooperation to strengthen institutional capacities, cleanse the country of corrupt or pro-Russian influence, and strengthen the independence of the state."

Sources believe that the situation is indicative of a protracted confrontation in which only one side can "survive."

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of NABU and SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the president not to sign this bill, as it would place NABU and SAPO under a dependent regime.

In Dnipro, people took to the streets to protest against the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of draft law No. 12414, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO

A protest campaign has also begun in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would continue to function. On July 23, the law restricting the powers of the NABU and SAPO came into force.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them on constructive work.

Zelenskyy also stated that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the legal system."

On July 24, the Rada registered bill №13531, which will cancel the elimination of the independence of the NABU and SAPO.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a bill guaranteeing the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

On July 31, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential bill on restoring the independence of the NABU and SAPO.

It was subsequently signed by the president.