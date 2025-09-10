NABU on suspicion of Bureau’s official from SSU: Official investigation has been launched

The NABU commented on the information about inaccurate declarations made by the deputy head of one of the Bureau's detective departments.

"In the second half of 2024, the NABU Internal Control Department conducted a check of the personal, business and moral qualities of the detective in question as a candidate for the position. The check was conducted on the candidate and his family members, did not involve third parties and did not reveal any facts of inaccurate declarations.

The National Bureau is launching an official investigation into the facts set out in the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine. If the published information is confirmed, the Bureau will take administrative measures provided for by internal procedures," the statement said.

The NABU also stated that after the searches conducted on 21 July 2025 by SSU and SBI employees and the seizure of personal equipment from NABU employees, the NABU Internal Control Department sent official letters to the aforementioned authorities and the Office of the Prosecutor General requesting that they immediately inform the ICD in the event of any unlawful actions by NABU employees and include the Internal Control Department to the investigation team.

"At present, the aforementioned authorities have not officially informed the NABU Internal Control Department of the facts regarding the detective in question and have not included detectives from the Internal Control Department in the investigation teams. The SSU and the SBI will request a preventive measure in the form of bail and removal from office for the detective in question. The case will be heard by the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv," they added.

Earlier, the SSU reported that it had exposed a NABU official for making false declarations and concealing real estate. His parents have Russian passports.

