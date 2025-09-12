Case against me is attack on NABU and obstruction of Bureau’s investigations, - Magamedrasulov. VIDEO+PHOTOS

NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov said that the case against him was an attempt by the SSU to interfere with the Bureau's workflow.

He said this during a court hearing, Censor.NET reports.

Magamedrasulov reminded that he has been working at the NABU since September 2015. During this time, there have been many attacks on the Bureau, assaults, and threats.

"On 21 July, there was the strongest attack. ... Regardless of whether it was searches in the proceedings on a road accident or other offences, the same list of things was seized everywhere: phones, laptops, data storage devices, access to mail, etc. In other words, they were not interested in anything else than interfering with our workflow. There was no classified information on the phones, but the correspondence contained there could still identify the object of interest, our operational and investigative tasks and the tasks of the investigators who opened the proceedings.

Therefore, I believe that it was an organised attack on the Bureau. The searches were conducted at the offices of the First Deputy, heads of departments, and senior detectives, who, by the way, were most involved in the work on particularly important areas," he said.

Magamedrasulov believes that this is an attack on the entire NABU.

"This is an attempt to show the detectives that if you investigate any proceedings, the SSU will lock you up in a pre-trial detention centre. I think the detectives will not respond to these attacks by the SSU because they are used to it," he said.

The NABU detective called the charges against him "ridiculous".

"In fact, the SSU says on its online resources that this is a high treason, and when we open the case, they tell me that I was preparing to commit a criminal offence in terms of transferring material assets to the aggressor country. But why didn't they follow through? If I had been preparing, they would have waited until the attempt or the end of the criminal offence. Why be implemented in preparation?" - Magamedrasulov emphasised.

According to him, the investigation has two pieces of evidence that allegedly confirm this activity.

"The first is some conversation in February. I did not say that it was not me. I said that I did not have such a conversation with such a transcript. I do not know the word "Dagestan" programme at all. I suggested conducting research, interrogations, I don't know about it, I've never heard of it. The conversation was about Uzbekistan. For two months, I have not received a single document, no court orders for searches, no arrest warrants, no other documents," he stressed.

The detective also spoke about being beaten during the search and the absence of a court order.

According to Magamedrasulov, he has been in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"In the early days, I was in the government quarter in the team of Minister Monastyrskyi. Then I defended the Presidential Office for some time. Then I was with the SSU in Kyiv. In June, I went to Zaporizhzhia region with the SSU and spent more than six months there. I have all the grounds to receive a combatant's certificate, I applied for it back in February. I have gratitude from Zaluzhnyi and the deputy heads of the SSU for the activities we carried out in Zaporizhzhia region," he added.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.