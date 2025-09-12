Court is considering extending preventive measure against NABU detective Magamedrasulov (updated). PHOTOS

The Pechersk District Court is continuing its hearing in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov today.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

The judge will consider a motion to extend the detective's preventive measure.

In a comment to Censor.NET, Magamedrasulov said that, in his opinion, the court would extend the preventive measure.

He also called it political persecution.

What does the prosecutor say?

The prosecutor requested that the preventive measure in the form of detention be extended.

According to the prosecution, Magamedrasulov could allegedly hide from the investigation, leave the country, and influence witnesses. One of the witnesses, the prosecutor said, testified that Magamedrasulov "boasted about his connections."

The prosecutor also said that Magamedrasulov allegedly obstructed searches, so he should be kept in custody.

Position of defence

Lawyer Shcherban noted that the most severe preventive measure had been applied to Magamedrasulov. The defence considers the charges to be unfounded and fabricated.

According to the defence attorney, only one paragraph of the seven-page indictment refers to the alleged actual charges.

Furthermore, the defence was not provided with all of the audio recordings, despite requesting them.

The lawyer noted that Magamedrasulov recorded in the protocol that during the search, they did not introduce themselves to him. People in masks came and began to take his phone away.

According to the defence, the crime did not exist and could not exist, so the 10-12 year sentence that prosecutors are talking about should not be imposed.

The defence says that they were denied access to the court (the Court of Appeal - Ed.). First, Magamedrasulov was not brought to the hearing, then the judge fell ill and the hearing was adjourned. They believe that the prosecutors are fabricating the case.

The lawyer also claims that the prosecutors' evidence is the correspondence between "SSU officers". There are also no third parties who could confirm this correspondence. Therefore, the defence sees no objective evidence.



























As a reminder, on 25 August 2025, a hearing in the Court of Appeal began, where Magamedrasulov's preventive measure was challenged. However, the court subsequently decided to postpone the hearing to 9 September and ensure that Detective Magamedrasulov appeared at the hearing.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's interregional detective department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

