Russian citizen who joined Defence Forces and coordinated Russian missile strikes on Lviv region detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Minister of Defence and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has exposed a new infiltration of the Russian Federation into the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

As noted, as a result of a special operation in Lviv, a Russian citizen was detained who, having volunteered for one of the combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, began working for the Russian special service.

In particular, this suspect was correcting the missile attacks of the ruscists on the Lviv region.













What data did he pass on to Russia?

According to the SSU, in order to carry out an enemy task, the suspect "leaked" to the FSB the coordinates of the temporary base of his unit and neighbouring military units.

The suspect also sent the enemy the geolocation of armoured convoys, transit warehouses and vehicle fleets on the Ukrainian border.

"It was established that the Russian kept in touch with the curator through anonymous chats. The 'mole' used three smartphones with different operators, including those of the European Union, to conceal the agent's communication.

However, this did not help the enemy. The SSU officers documented the agent's intelligence activity and detained him when he was on his way to an ATM to check the receipt of money from Russia," the statement said.

It has been established that the FSB used his brother from Russia to engage the man in cooperation.

SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion.

The offender is in custody.

